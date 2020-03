The KXLY Radio Group in Spokane has launched OPERATION: GRUB and GROWLERS. With restaurants and businesses forced to follow restrictions on how they operate, the KXLY Radio Group is doing everything they can to help them keep their doors open.

OPERATION: GRUB AND GROWLERS is a free online directory to get the word out about local restaurants and brew pubs that offer take-out, call-in, and online delivery options, as well as gift cards for purchase on their websites.

Check it out HERE.