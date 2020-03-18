Benztown Trio Assume Newly Created Positions

Benztown has promoted commercial production specialists Bill Royal, Dave Savage, and Teddy Shrader to the new positions within the Benztown Commercial Production team. Dave Savage moves up from Joint Production Director to Director of East Coast Commercial Production, while Teddy Shrader rises from Commercial Production Creative Director to Director of West Coast Commercial Production. Bill Royal has been elevated to Commercial Production Manager from his previous role as Commercial Voice Talent for the company.

Dave “Chachi” Denes, President, Benztown, said: “Together, Benztown and Yamanair are meeting the growing demand for high quality radio commercials that connect with consumers through innovative, great-sounding creative audio production. We are pleased to promote the incredibly talented Bill Royal, Dave Savage and Teddy Shrader to new roles supporting Yamanair in producing the very best in custom commercials that power high-performing radio stations across the country.”

Yaman Coskun, Chief Executive Officer, Yamanair Creative, said: “When you are a small, privately owned business like ours, scaling is a beautiful thing. This restructuring is done to achieve greater efficiency to accommodate the changing industry dynamics, and, in our case, the pent up demand. Subsequently, our ability to satisfy audio ad creative needs of our affiliates across the country in lightning speed has just been upgraded, thanks to Benztown’s new super-talent lineup.”