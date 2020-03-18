“March Sadness” Is Actually A Good Time

Beasley station WMMR-FM’s morning personalities Preston & Steve aren’t taking the sports drought lying down and initiated March Sadness, calling it a “social-distancing-safe free-throw competition played over FaceTime.”

The competition took place on Wednesday, March 18 via a multi-person FaceTime call with contestants from morning show Video Producer Nick Murphy’s MacBook to an iPad that Preston and Steve could see and hear in the studio. Participants were positioned near their basketball hoops as a family member or co-worker held the phone while the contestants took their shots.

“The audio was crystal clear,” said Murphy. “All four players used AirPods to hear and speak directly to Preston & Steve. I hooked my MacBook up to a video switcher, patched FaceTime through that and broadcast the stream via an OBS program to our Facebook page. In addition, we created a graphic saying “Preston and Steve will be right back to put up between each round when each contestant changed.”

Radio getting creative!