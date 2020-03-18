Here’s How Big Radio Is Helping Advertisers

The stations of Big Radio in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois are combining resources to create an online directory connecting consumers with the innovative ways that local businesses are continuing to serve customers during the COVID-19 emergency.

The directory, located HERE, includes information on local restaurants, retailers, and other businesses that are offering services while still complying with the health emergency directives. Listings are updated on a regular basis and are being provided free of charge to businesses in the Big Radio family of stations’ coverage area.

Big Radio co-owner Ben Thompson said, “Local businesses are the biggest supporters of our community and we wanted to find a way to help them publicize changes in their operations so that community residents could lend a hand by continuing to shop local.”

The website launched Wednesday. It’s sorted by city, town, or village in order to make it easy for residents to support their own local businesses. The site will feature regular updates and Big Radio encourages all visitors to share the information to help local businesses through these difficult times.

Local businesses are offering continued operation, modified pickup or delivery services, or other changes in their operation allowing them to continue to serve the community.