CBS Radio To Air Coronavirus Special

This weekend, CBS News Radio presents The CBS News Special Report: The Coronavirus Welcome to the New Normal. The one-hour program will be hosted by CBS correspondent Allison Keyes.

“Whether you test positive or negative or never get tested, the Coronavirus affects everyone. Everywhere. Every age group. Every political party. Every religion. Every income. We’re proud to bring this important information to listeners everywhere,” said Craig Swagler, VP/GM of CBS News Radio.

The program, delivered via ftp, can air throughout the weekend and is available to all stations.

For more information, contact Amy Bolton, [email protected]