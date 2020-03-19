All 2020 Radio Talent Institutes Postponed

National Radio Talent System President Dan Vallie said it is with regret, “but also great concern for the health of all involved that we are postponing all the Institutes scheduled for this summer. We have already begun the planning for 2021, and with continued support from Benztown, vcreative, Mr. Master, and xperi.”

The Institutes canceled include:

Beasley Radio Talent Institute at Emerson College, Boston, MA

Confer Radio Talent Institute at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

GAB Radio Talent Institute at University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Hubbard Radio Talent Institute at Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ

KBA WKU Radio Talent Institute at Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, OH

Kellar Radio Talent Institute at Appalachian State University, Boone, NC

MBA Radio Talent Institute at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, MO

TAB Radio Talent Institute at University of Tennessee, Knoxville.