Happy Birthday Dick Chapin

The man who has been honored as a “Legendary Nebraska Broadcaster” is celebrating his 97th birthday March 20. Dick Chapin earned the “Legendary” moniker from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, where he served two terms as President.

Chapin started his career at radio station KFOR-AM, Lincoln, in March 1953 as an account executive, and he was soon named General Sales Manager and then General Manager for KFOR radio and television in 1954.

Throughout his career he has worked in a myriad of cities in the management ranks of radio broadcasting companies and newspapers, and as a media broker. He put in 11 years of service on the NAB board of directors, including two years as Radio Board Chairman. He later became Chairman of the RAB board, which made him the first person to serve as Chairman of both the NAB and RAB.

He still resides in Lincoln.