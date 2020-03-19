Fox Sports Said It Had A Great Week

FOX Sports Radio says the network experienced digital audience gains during a week when no games were played. On Wednesday, March 18, FSR’s podcast listens increased by +28%, compared to the previous Wednesday, March 11, with a full slate of games.

The sports network also reports that FOXSportsRadio.com experienced record traffic on March 17, marking the second most-visited-day in the site’s history, despite no sporting events taking place. Site traffic the following day, March 18, was four times the previous Wednesday, March 11. FSR’s Twitter impressions on March 18 were also ten times the impressions on March 11.