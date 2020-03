With all sporting events cancelled or on hold, 850 ESPN Cleveland created a new show to get fans ready for the only major sports event on the calendar—The April 23rd NFL Draft.

ESPN Cleveland’s Countdown to the Draft, hosted by Tony Grossi and Matt Fontana, will air from 6-8pm.

ESPN Cleveland’s Countdown to the Draft will feature new mock drafts, insight from former GMs and the latest news about what the Browns are thinking with the 10th pick in the first round.