Former Univision CFO Joins Cumulus

Frank Lopez-Balboa has been hired as Cumulus’ new Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Lopez-Balboa served as CFO of Hispanic Broadcaster Univision Communications.

During his tenure as Univision CFO, Lopez-Balboa oversaw the company’s corporate finance, treasury, risk management, investor relations, financial planning, audit and tax functions, as well as real estate and corporate business development. Prior to Univision, Lopez-Balboa spent more than 20 years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he founded the firm’s debt financing efforts for large cap Communications, Media and Entertainment companies and later served as Head of Telecom, Media, Technology and Investment Grade Financing.