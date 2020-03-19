Stations Scramble To Get Hosts Home

The WFAN New York morning team of Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti are now working from home. It’s a scenario likely playing out at many radio stations across the country as everyone tries to do their best to avoid getting sick, and stay employed.

With the virus able to stay alive on surfaces a radio station studio would clearly be a prime location for this virus to sit and spread. The virus that causes coronavirus is stable for several hours to days on surfaces, according to a new study from National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Neil Best at Newsday reported that Giannotti said on the air this week that, “This is the situation right now, and as of right now we will continue to bring you the show as long as they allow us to do the show.”

Wednesday was actually the first day the show was piped in remotely with each host hunkering down from their homes using Comrex remote boxes.

Most of WFAN’s shows are now operating remotely.