President Nominates O’Rielly

President Donald Trump has nominated FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly to another five-year term that ends in June 2024. O’Rielly is a great friend to the radio industry. He’s been on the Commission since November 2013

Fellow FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said Commissioner O’Rielly is incredibly knowledgeable on communications policy matters and has contributed so much to the work of the agency. “Moreover, he has been a valuable colleague and friend. I look forward to continuing my work with Mike and wish him well in the confirmation process.”

NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said, “NAB strongly supports the renomination of Mike O’Rielly to the FCC. Without question, Commissioner O’Rielly has served in this position with class, integrity and distinction. On a personal note, I’ve known Mike since his days as a Capitol Hill staffer, and I am so pleased with this reappointment. I urge my former colleagues in the Senate to swiftly confirm him.”