WNIR Akron Host Has Coronavirus

Evening host Jim Isabella has been diagnosed with the virus and is now being treated in an Akron hospital. Isabella said he felt like he was getting the flu and was first tested for pneumonia before testing positive for coronavirus. His last show was last Friday and the test came back positive Wednesday.

The station says there are several others on the on-air staff who will now have to be quarantined because they were in contact with Jim. Steve French, Bob Golic and Mark Richards will work from home to avoid the risk of continued spread of the virus.