Townsquare Hosting Coronavirus Town Hall

Tonight at 7 p.m. Townsquare Media’s “New Jersey 101.5” (WKXW-FM) is presenting a special Town Hall broadcast to address the coronavirus crisis and its impact on New Jersey residents.

New Jersey 101.5 Special Projects Director and Morning News Anchor Eric Scott will host the discussion.

The panel will feature Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the New Jersey Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Service, Dr. Lincoln Miller, infectious disease specialist with RWJBarnabas Health; Ken Kamen, president of Princeton-based Mercadien Asset Management; and a representative from the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

The Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live

Listen to New Jersey 101.5 HERE.

How is your station, your cluster and your company communicating information to listeners about the coronavirus? Contact [email protected] to let us know.