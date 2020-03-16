United Stations — Keeping It Normal

United Stations is doing what it can to preserve the health of its staff and clients, and also maintain the most normal broadcast schedule possible during these less-than-normal times. Here is what United Stations is up to:

— for stations needing a daypart covered, we will allow our downloadable daypart shifts to be used temporarily without any commercial commitment by any radio station where there is not a current conflict in the market. Those shifts include Sandy McIlree’s The Sandy Show which can cover mornings in any 25+ format as well as other time slots, The Jackson Blue Show for CHR, Rhythmic CHR, or Hot AC stations, and Life with Lindsay for most dayparts in the Country format.

— for stations in need of imaging production due to short staffing, they can access the company’s Phantom Producer service temporarily, without any commercial commitment by any radio station where there is not a current conflict in the market.

— for stations in need of prep content, United Stations will temporarily allow access to its services from Pulse Content, Nineball, and Spark without any commercial commitment by any radio station where there is not a current conflict in the market.

For information on how to secure this assistance in your market please contact the regional United Stations affiliate rep, or email us at [email protected].