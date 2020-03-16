Applications Open For Mildred Carter Mentoring Program

It’s that time of year again. The Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio Group has opened the application window for its MIW Group 2020 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. Currently in its 19th year, the program pairs women working in radio with female professionals who are recognized leaders from all aspects of the broadcasting industry.

Four candidates will be selected for the 2020 program. Women with a minimum of five years of radio experience, and currently working in sales, marketing, programming, digital and/or engineering, are encouraged to review mentee criteria and instructions on how to apply. Please visit RadioMIW.com or click here. The deadline to apply is April 6, 2020.

MIW Group Spokeswoman Denyse Mesnik said, “The MIW’s heritage Mildred Carter mentoring program is an experience that is coveted by women in our industry. The professional and personal benefits received, and the incredible connections established, last a lifetime. We are very grateful to Jinny & John Laderer, and the vCreative team, for sponsoring this year’s class.”

The MIW Group Mentoring Program is named in memory of Mildred Carter, who, along with her husband, Andrew “Skip” Carter, founded the first African American-owned radio station in the U.S. in 1950.