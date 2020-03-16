Progressive Still #1

Insurance company Progressive is proving very hard to dislodge from the top position on the Media Monitors list of national radio advertisers. Progressive ran 47,438 spots last week, beating out Indeed which moved to second from third on the strength of 38,527 ads run. Familiar names round out the top five. Wendy’s (35,423) was third, The Home Depot (34,749) recovered 11 places to land at fourth, while GEICO (34,299) moved up a place to fifth. Macy’s charged back to ninth spot from 20th, running 29,633 spots.