Grace Broadcast Sales has launched a series of customizable :30-second audio features, called “We’re All In This Together!” The features offer listeners some relief from the barrage of negative coronavirus news and the impact its having on businesses and communities.

Some stations are airing these features without advertising, simply to boost community morale. Others are inviting advertisers to partner with them as sponsors, reminding listeners that there’s plenty of good taking place in the midst of the adversity, creating stronger, more unified communities.

A free demo is available HERE.