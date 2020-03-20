MRN To Air The Classics

In light of NASCAR pressing the pause button on the 2020 racing season, Motor Racing Network is diving into its archive to present replacement programming for its 600+ radio affiliates. MRN Classic Races start Sunday, with a re-broadcast of the 2004 Ford 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race features eventual season champion Kurt Busch losing a wheel during the contest and teammate Greg Biffle taking the checkered flag.

MRN Classic Races will air in place of MRN broadcasts postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The archived races were specifically curated from broadcasts at the tracks impacted by the suspension of the NASCAR season and are scheduled to begin at 1pm ET.

The schedule of MRN Classic Races include:

Sunday, March 22nd – 2004 Ford 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway. Storyline: Eventual season champion Kurt Busch loses a wheel

Sunday, April 19th – 2008 Crown Royal presents the Dan Lowery 400 from Richmond Raceway. Storyline: Kyle Busch wrecks Dale Jr. to start the rivalry between their fans

Sunday, April 26th – 2011 Aaron’s 499 from Talladega SuperSpeedway. Storyline: Jimmie Johnson’s thrilling 4-wide finish to win

Sunday, May 3rd – 2016 AAA 400 Drive for Autism from Dover International Speedway. Storyline: Matt Kenseth holds off a hard-charging Kyle Larson for the win