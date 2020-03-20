How Galaxy Media Works Through This Crisis

Galaxy Media in Syracuse and Utica has reduced staff at the office to ensure the safety of everyone and in order to continue its live & local shows. The stations have already experienced a significant increase in smart speaker usage, so cross promoting that is top priority for Galaxy. And, there’s more…

All morning show’s have been sent home with ISDN broadcast equipment to continue to serve the community and create local content. The stations have had daily government & medical guests to help provide the public with facts. Even the music intensive stations have incorporated more interviews and listener calls to talk about what’s on everyone’s mind.

Galaxy Media launched a Facebook group to connect local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. HERE

To support the group, we are running a commercial schedule to ensure the community that we are “in it” right there with them! (see attached audio)

On the goofier side, KROCK put their morning show “The Show” with Josh Grosvent in a literal bubble. It got Galaxy some publicity from the news & helped make light of a very serious situation that we are all facing together.

