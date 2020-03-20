A Great Idea To Steal From Hubbard

Classic Rocker WDRV-FM in Chicago has launched a television marketing campaign associated with the COVID-19 National Emergency. The series features all of WDRV’s hosts. Watch one of the spots HERE. The station has also sent a letter to its thousands of Classic Rock fans…

Dear Drive Nation,



The evolving COVID-19 National Emergency has changed the way we live. From the way we work and learn to the way we gather and socialize, the crisis has impacted each of us in some way.

At 97.1 FM, The Drive, we are here for you – and we won’t let you down. We continue to provide hourly COVID-19 CHICAGO updates including the most recent information on this constantly developing situation.

We also understand that you turn to The Drive for an escape from the news and a safe haven from the gloom and despair. You can count on us to balance the information you need with the best music ever made – all day, every day – presented by the hosts you have known and trusted for so many years.

Whether you are working from home, on the job, or at the office, you can stay connected with The Drive by asking Alexa to “Open Ninety-Seven-One The Drive,” stream The Drive at WDRV.com, or connect using The Drive’s FREE MOBILE APP (which you can download now at Google Play or The Apple Store.)

Beyond the very serious news items breaking every day, we’re also focused on the good news happening around us – stories of neighbors helping neighbors and human kindness prevailing under some of the most difficult situations we have ever encountered. Please feel free to send us those stories by clicking HERE.

Chicagoland — we have your back. As you do what’s right to protect your family, our family is here to keep you company and to help you stay informed. Along the way, we hope to find a way to make you smile.

“And when the night is cloudy,

There is still a light that shines on me,

Shine on until tomorrow, let it be.”

-Lennon-McCartney

With Love and Respect,

Bob Stroud, Steve Seaver, Brian Sherman, Steve Tingle, Jill Egan, Phil Manicki, Janda Lane, Greg Easterling, Rachel Kelso, Bryd, Tim Spencer, Rob Cressman