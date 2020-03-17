ABC COVID-19 Text Feed Offered Free To Stations

ABC Audio is offering a COVID-19 digital text feed to interested radio stations as a public service. Stations — regardless of their current affiliation with ABC Audio or ABC News Radio — can utilize the new RSS feed to auto-populate their websites and apps with stories related to COVID-19 without a fee.

“In these uncertain times, ABC Audio is trying to help all radio stations keep their listeners informed. As more station staff members work remotely, we want to offer ready-made material for as many platforms as possible,” said Stacia Deshishku, VP/GM, ABC Audio.

In addition to the digital text feed, ABC Audio is offering stations the use of video and social media content from the ABC Power Portal, also at no cost. These pieces, curated and created by ABC, will also contain content related to the COVID-19 virus including celebrity interviews, entertainment, and health news.

Both services are being offered as a courtesy of ABC Audio through April 30, 2020. For information on how to obtain access to these services, email [email protected] or [email protected].