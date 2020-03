On Tuesday, iHeartRadio launched Food Court with Richard Blais. Celebrity chef and host Richard Blais presides over his guests – comedians, writers, chefs – to debate opposing food-related viewpoints in a humorous way. Some of the debates include deep dish vs. thin crust, hamburgers vs. hot dogs, and creamy peanut butter vs. crunchy.

The first episode — “Pineapple on pizza?” — can be heard HERE.