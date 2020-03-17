What It Means To Be Asian American

The Los Angeles Times has launched Asian Enough, a podcast about being Asian American. Hosted by Times staff writer Jen Yamato and columnist Frank Shyong, the 13-episode series will feature interviews with celebrity guests who share personal stories and unpack identity on their own terms.

The podcast will cut across across cultures, backgrounds, and generations, as guests reveal “Bad Asian Confessions” and try to expand the ways in which being Asian American is defined.

The first two episodes are available now, featuring interviews with actor John Cho and director Lulu Wang. Plus, a bonus quarantine edition episode will release on Friday, March 20, taking a closer look at how the coronavirus is impacting the Asian American community, with Times health reporter Soumya Karlamangla.

Asian Enough is available wherever you get your podcasts, as well as the LA Times mobile app for iOS and Android.

For more information, visit latimes.com/asianenough and follow @asianenoughpod on Instagram.