A Saga/New Hampshire Salute To Twenty Outstanding Women

By David Harmell

A celebration of women influencing social change were saluted at a 16th annual 20 Outstanding Women award ceremony on March 24, presented by a Saga Communications station in Manchester, N.H.

Although their backgrounds vary, each WZID-FM listener-nominated honoree shaped their local communities through service and civic leadership.

The Class of 2026’s stories include a community leader whose planning helped raise over $200,000 to find forever homes for shelter animals and the founder of the Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire, which supports children with cancer and their families. Other honorees include a special education case manager dedicated to her students and the founder of Hearts for Kindness, a grassroots organization helping local families through financial hardship.

Ahead of this year’s award ceremony, New Hampshire in the Morning hosts Neal, Marga, and Emily interviewed each of the women on-air and shared their inspiring stories on the station’s social media channels.

Regional supermarket chain Hannaford sponsored the awards.

WZID VP/General Manager Randy Cable said, “This event is one of the most meaningful traditions we have at WZID because it gives us a chance to celebrate women who lead by example, serve with heart, and make a real difference in the lives of others. Their impact reaches far beyond what most people ever see, and we’re honored to help tell their stories.”