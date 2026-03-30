SFM, Del Nin Offer Objections To Warshaw Document Request

As the “complex litigation” continues to play out in a Fairfield County, Conn., Superior Court between Connoisseur Media founder and head Jeffrey Warshaw and the controlling interest holder in Audacy Corp., the two defendants in a legal battle started by Warshaw have formally objected to a third set of requests for the production of documents they believe impose obligations “that are broader than, inconsistent with, not authorized under, or not reasonable” based on the established rules.

For some observers, Soros Fund Management and Michael Del Nin may be nitpicking defendants, as the are objecting to how Warshaw defines “Defendants.” To them, his definition is “vague and confusing” to the extent that it encompasses “any other remaining named defendant” in the case. Yet, they assert, they are the lone named Defendants.

SFN and Del Nin are also claiming attorney-client privilege with respect to protected discovery, while reiterating that Warshaw’s request is “overbroad”; “lacks foundation”; and is argumentative, in the Defendant’s view.

Among Warshaw’s requests are all employment and compensation agreements and profit-sharing agreements involving Mr. Del Nin. Warshaw is also requesting all audio and/or video recordings of conversations relating to the matter, which focuses on Warshaw’s contention that he — and not Kelli Turner — should be Audacy’s CEO based on assurances presented during the company’s bankruptcy restructuring and departure of the Field family as key leaders.

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