MediaCo Takes Hot 97 From Radio to Broadcast TV in New York

For decades, New York City has listened to Hot 97 (WQHT). Starting Tuesday, it will watch it too. MediaCo is launching Hot 97 TV on WASA-TV on March 31, extending the legacy Hip-Hop brand’s presence to over-the-air television for the first time.

The signal now complements Hot 97’s existing local cable carriage and puts station talent like Kid Mero, Funkmaster Flex, and Nessa next to music, interviews, original Afro-culture programming, and select content from TRACE. The New York launch follows Hot 97 TV’s OTA debut in Atlanta. MediaCo brought the brand to WHOT-TV in October.

MediaCo EVP Content & Growth Kudjo Sogadzi said, “This is a natural evolution of one of the most powerful brands in media. Expanding HOT 97 TV in New York allows us to meet our audience everywhere: on-air, on screen, and across platforms, while creating new opportunities for brands to engage with culture in real time.”

MediaCo Local Markets Vice President & General Manager Maire Mason commented, “New York is the foundation of HOT 97. This launch gives advertisers direct access to a deeply engaged audience through a truly multiplatform solution spanning TV, audio, and digital.”