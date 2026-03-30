Marks and Marden Complete New Morning Band at NYC’s Q104.3

iHeartMedia New York City has unveiled a new era for Radio Hall of Famer Jim Kerr. Following his five-year contract renewal in February, Q104.3 (WAXQ) named a new set of co-hosts for Kerr’s Rock & Roll Morning Show: Christin Marks and Trevor Marden.

Marks started her broadcasting career at Boston’s now-defunct 101.7 WFNX, bringing additional experience as a reporter and anchor from iHeart’s WOR and Pamal Broadcasting’s 107.1 The Peak (WXPK) and 100.7 WHUD in the Hudson Valley. Marden served as the show’s executive producer for the past six years and also produced the Jim Kerr Anytime podcast.

Q104.3 Program Director Eric Wellman said, “I’m thrilled to launch the next era of the Jim Kerr Rock & Roll Morning Show. You’ve got a legend like Jim Kerr paired with the sharp, Brooklyn semi-hipster, news anchor, and rocker Christin Marks and Trevor Marden, a heavy-metal-loving suburban New Jersey dad. That mix brings serious personality, humor, and edge to mornings in New York. It’s fresh energy for Q104.3, and I can’t wait to hear what happens when these three hit the air together.”