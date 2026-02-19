Q104.3’s Kerr Locks In Another Half Decade Of Waking Up NYC

Radio Hall of Famer Jim Kerr is staying put at iHeartMedia New York’s Q104.3 (WAXQ). The morning host signed a five-year contract extension, which will be added to his more than five decades on air in America’s largest market and time at Q104.3 since 2002.

Since becoming New York’s youngest morning host at age 21, Kerr has worked mornings on six New York stations. Over the course of his career, he has also worked at WDAI and WLS-AM in Chicago, WKNR in Detroit, and WORJ in Orlando. In addition to his daily show, Kerr serves as host of the iHeartRadio Icon interview series.

iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said, “Jim Kerr and I were young radio guys together in the 1970s, and we’ve been friends ever since; today, Jim is legendary as the longest-running morning radio personality in New York City history. We’re pleased and proud that he is staying with us at Q104.3, extending his deep bond with his audience as an iconic voice of New York City. Jim has made an indelible impact on this city, on our industry, and in the lives of Q104.3 listeners as a trusted voice and friend to millions of New Yorkers for almost 52 years, and we’re delighted that he’ll continue to call iHeart and Q104.3 home.”

iHeartMedia EVP of Programming Thea Mitchem said, “Jim Kerr is synonymous with New York radio. His passion, his connection with listeners, and his unwavering commitment to excellence make him a true icon. We’re proud to continue this incredible partnership and excited for what the next five years will bring to Q104.3 and to New Yorkers who wake up with Jim every morning.”

Kerr added, “I’m so very lucky, my entire adult life, I’ve been able to do what I dreamt about doing as a little kid listening to the radio on top of the refrigerator before school. I decided then that I wanted to be that man on the radio in the morning…In 1975, in Newsday, I said, “People think I’m crazy, but I really believe I have half a million friends.” I still believe that! Every morning, I feel fortunate to do something that I love, with all of my friends.”