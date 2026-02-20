Compass Points Sperling To Affiliate Sales Director Role

Compass Media Networks has promoted Sydney Sperling to Director of Affiliate Sales, expanding her role in shaping affiliate strategy and network growth. Sperling joined Compass Media Networks in July 2023 after graduating from Trinity College that spring.

Since then, the company says she has helped expand affiliate relationships and support distribution growth across its syndicated programming lineup, including The Anna & Raven Show, Intelligence for Your Life with John Tesh, Rick Dees, Deja Vu, and SPECai.

Compass SVP of Affiliate Sales & Content Nancy Abramson said, “Sydney has consistently demonstrated exceptional sales skills and a deep understanding of the affiliate marketplace. This promotion is well deserved and recognizes her ability to build strong partnerships and deliver results.”

Sperling said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and excited to step into this new role. Compass Media Networks has an amazing team and a powerful lineup of content, and I look forward to continuing to support our affiliates and drive growth together.”