New Names And Old Make Up Six Staff Changes At Compass

Audio syndicator Compass Media Networks has announced a series of staff updates involving new hires and promotions across various departments. These departments include Advertising Sales, Affiliate Sales, Creative Services, and Finance.

Marc Siegel has been appointed as the Director of Audio Sales/General Manager of Spoken Word Sponsorships & Activations. Siegel brings extensive experience from his previous leadership roles at NPR, Bloomberg, and iHeartMedia.

The Affiliate Sales department will welcome two new Associate Directors, Kassandra Faber and Sydney Sperling. Both are recent graduates, with Faber from Hofstra University and Sperling from Trinity College.

Jim Davison joins the company’s creative services subsidiary, Yamanair Creative, as Project Manager. Davison’s experience spans on-air and production roles at Regent Broadcasting, Results Media, and Stephens Media Group.

Liane Sousa, previously serving as Director of Affiliate Sales, has transitioned to the role of Account Executive, Advertising Sales. During her four-year tenure at Compass Media Networks, Sousa was recognized by RadioInk as one of the Top 30 executives under 30.

Lastly, Matt Wallach, who has been with Compass Media Networks for four years, has earned a promotion from Junior Accounting Analyst to Accounting Analyst.