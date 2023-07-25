NAB Looking For Streaming Experts To Speak In NYC

As more radio brands turn to streaming audio, video, and OTT options, the National Association of Broadcasters is putting out a call for speakers for the upcoming Streaming Summit, as part of NAB Show New York. The Summit, organized by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn, will take place October 24 and 25 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Focusing on current business and technical challenges and potential for monetization, the conference will welcome speakers from top OTT platforms, broadcasters, sports leagues, and content owners. They’ll discuss various trends including sports streaming, bundling and content packaging, advertising metrics, content discovery, and scaling.

Through interactive formats such as fireside chats, technical presentations, case studies, and round-table sessions, attendees will hear from influential figures in the streaming community.

NAB Global Connections and Events Executive Vice President and Managing Director Chris Brown said, “The Streaming Summit explores the latest trends around direct-to-consumer business models, packaging of content, video monetization challenges, live streaming at scale, packaging and playback, and delivering a great user-experience at scale. NAB Show New York attendees will discover unique, executive insight, giving them the competitive advantage in today’s complex and fragmented OTT environment.”

Streaming Summit Chairman Dan Rayburn added, “We are in the business of information. The Streaming Summit features leading experts and top thought leaders who inform, educate and empower content owners, broadcasters, publishers, and distributors with the most up-to-date business insights, monetization models, and technical tips.”

Speaking proposals are currently being accepted. Learn more here.