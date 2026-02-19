A Familiar Face Returns To Host ‘New Faces’ Show at CRS 2026

With Country Radio Seminar’s countdown to Nashville underway, syndicated Country radio personality Elaina Smith will once again take the mic as host of the New Faces of Country Music Show. Best known as the host of Backstage Country and for her previous roles on Nights with Elaina, she has served as the event’s multi-year emcee.

As previously revealed, this year’s performing artists for the showcase include Kelsey Hart, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, John Morgan, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross.

Co-partnered by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the New Faces of Country Music Show has served as a milestone platform for developing artists for more than five decades, drawing radio programmers, label executives, and industry leaders to evaluate the next wave of format standouts.

New Faces of Country Music tickets, which are sold separately from CRS registration, are still available in a limited supply.

While online registration for CRS 2026 is closed, seats will be offered exclusively on-site from March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Additional pricing options remain in place, including a special student rate and day passes. Members of WMBA, IBA, and SOLID are also eligible for a lower dedicated industry organization rate.