Alice Delivers Million-Dollar Day for Children’s Hospital Colorado

Audacy Denver’s Alice 105.9 (KALC) added another $1,087,000 to its 25-year ongoing total for Children’s Hospital Colorado. Since 2001, the station’s “Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon” has generated more than $27 million for pediatric care in the region.

The February 12 broadcast featured on-air personalities BJ & Jamie, Carson, Heather Collins, and The Slacker Show. Throughout the day, patients, families, frontline workers, and patient ambassadors from Children’s Hospital Colorado shared personal stories of treatment, recovery, and ongoing care.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is the only nonprofit pediatric health care system serving a seven-state region and provides care to more than 300,000 children each year. Community contributions support patient care, medical education, and research initiatives, while philanthropy helps expand access to specialized pediatric services across the region.

Audacy Denver SVP and Market Manager Micah Goldberg said, “Our partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network is so special, and the success of this radiothon is driven by the fact that our community cares deeply about the Children’s Colorado mission of improving the health of children. The funds that have been raised during the radiothon have allowed the hospital to pioneer new technologies and bring expert care directly into our neighborhoods. We are honored to bridge the gap between a donor’s kindness and a child’s recovery, making a healthier future a reality for every family.”