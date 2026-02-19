Five Years In, ‘Throwback 2K’ Evolves Into Seven-Day Syndication

Throwback Brands is expanding its syndicated Throwback 2K program into weekdays through Skyview Networks, broadening the early 2000s-focused show to a seven-day-a-week offering as the Chris Cruise-hosted show celebrates five years on air.

The daily version includes one produced hour of early 2000s hits, supported by four hours of personality-driven voice tracks and content.

Throwback Brands Founder and CEO Tony Lorino framed the expansion as a response to affiliate demand. Since launching in January 2021, Throwback 2K has grown to 75 affiliates nationwide.

Lorino said, “Our affiliates have been asking for more Chris Cruise for years, and with the addition of this new show, we’re happy to give them more great 2000s throwbacks, combined with their own playlist, to solve some of their programming needs. Chris has been creating great radio and multi-platform content for years, and Throwback 2K Daily will help us connect that via their on-air and social channels in more ways than ever.”

Skyview Networks EVP, Strategic Business Operations Andrew Kalb commented, “Throwback 2K has proven itself as a standout program with a highly engaged audience, and this weekday rollout takes that value even further. The growth into weekdays delivers increased scale and frequency for network advertisers, while giving affiliates a customizable product that strengthens both ratings and revenue.”