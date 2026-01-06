CRS 2026 ‘New Faces’ Show Picks Six Rising Country Artists

Country Radio Broadcasters has revealed the artists set to take the stage for the New Faces of Country Music Show at CRS 2026. Now entering its 54th year, the showcase remains a centerpiece of CRS, recognizing emerging artists with growing momentum in Country radio.

Co-presented by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, this year’s lineup features Kelsey Hart, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, John Morgan, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross. First introduced in 1970, the show has spotlighted nearly every major country artist at the beginning of their radio journey, serving as both a career launchpad and one of CRS’s most anticipated traditions among programmers, executives, and industry tastemakers.

CRS 2026 will take place March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel, based around five core themes: Sales & Revenue, Innovation & Efficiency, Resilience & Storytelling, Music Discovery, and Talent Engagement.

The agenda expands on last year’s programming with new workshops, including a hands-on AI classroom and a radio fundamentals lab for on-air and multi-role talent. The Digital Music Summit will again be integrated throughout the week, featuring the returning Cycle of a Song session.

Other CRS staples like the Amazon Country Heat Showcase, Acoustic Alley, research presentations, and networking breakfasts will all return, as well.