Cat Thomas to Lead SonicTrek.ai’s Push Into AI Talent Expansion

Veteran programmer Cat Thomas has joined SonicTrek.ai in the newly created role of Director of Marketing and AI Affiliate/Talent Acquisitions. Thomas will support station format planning, marketing strategies, and AI talent recruitment initiatives.

Thomas will work with Partner and Chief Revenue Officer Mike Agovino on identifying and onboarding new affiliate opportunities. He will also collaborate with Partner and CEO Joel Denver and Director of Programming Dennis Constantine.

Cat Thomas shared, “Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’ve always been a bit of a tech geek. The opportunity to join SonicTrel.ai and an A-list of programmers in creating the next level of content curated by AI with real talent was too tempting to pass up. The fact is AI is growing, and we as programmers have to find ways to incorporate it into local brands, talent, and content if we want to remain at the forefront in the media industry. That is what excited me about the vision of SonicTrek.ai.”

SonicTrek.ai Partner and Chief Revenue Officer Mike Agovino said, “Cat’s a true pro and innovative force. Our team continues to expand and so does our expertise.”

SonicTrek.ai Director of Programming Dennis Constantine said, “As part of our mission to revitalize radio, we continue to surround ourselves with exceptional programmers and strategic thinkers who understand both the art and the business of audio. Cat Thomas brings a powerful new skill set to SonicTrek.ai, built on a deep background of leading successful radio stations and shaping formats that connect with audiences in meaningful ways. His experience, instincts, and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our vision of blending great programming traditions with modern technology. We’re thrilled to welcome Cat to the SonicTrek.ai team.”

Denver said, “Thrilled about having Cat join us is an understatement. Cat is in a class of his own. Having vast experience of winning programming and marketing at Top 40, Hot AC, AC, Classic Hits and Country stations over a 30-year career, Cat brings a vast portfolio of ideas and relationships to the table. He will help SonicTrek.ai acquire new affiliates, new AI-hosts, and strategize with our programming team for localized marketing and content ideas at every opportunity.”