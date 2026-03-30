Chicago Blackhawks To Give Late Radio Analyst One Final Honor

Troy Murray spent more than two decades as one of the Windy City’s most recognized hockey voices. Now, the Chicago Blackhawks have named Murray to the Builder category of the organization’s inaugural Hall of Fame class after his passing earlier this month.

After retiring from a 15-year NHL career that included 12 seasons with Chicago and a 1986 Frank J. Selke Trophy, Murray moved into broadcasting, spending more than 20 years as a color analyst for the Blackhawks, heard on WGN-AM and beyond. He first revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2021. He passed away on March 7.

The Builder category recognizes individuals whose impact extends beyond on-ice performance, covering leadership, community engagement, and organizational service. Murray joins Steve Larmer, Duncan Keith, and nine jersey-retired Blackhawks legends in the inaugural class, which will be formally inducted next month.