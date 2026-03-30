Beasley Media’s Augusta Cluster Gets A Star Turn With New PD

Adam Star is back at Beasley Media Group as Program Director for the company’s Augusta, GA stations. Star previously served as Operations Manager for Beasley’s Fort Myers cluster until its $18M divestment to Sun Broadcasting in the last half of 2025.

In his new role, he’ll lead programming efforts for 95.1 News Talk WGAC, Kicks 99 (WKXC), Hot 97.7 (WHHD-HD2), HD98.3 (WHHD), and 93.9 BOB FM (WDRR), reporting to Operations Manager Tee Gentry and Chris O’Kelley.

Beasley Media Group VP of Operations AJ Lurie said, “Adam has a great instinct for what connects with audiences and how to position our brands for growth. We’re looking forward to the energy and perspective he brings as he partners with the team in Augusta.”

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Adam brings experience, creativity, and a collaborative approach that aligns well with what we’re doing in Augusta. We’re excited to have him back on board.”

Star commented, “I’m thrilled to return to Beasley and work with the Augusta team. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place.”