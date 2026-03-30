Jones To Take Care of Four New England Markets for iHeart

iHeartMedia is consolidating four Southern New England markets under a single Market President, tapping 15-year company veteran Care Jones to run its Providence, Manchester, Portsmouth, and Cape Cod clusters, covering three states and fourteen stations.

Jones broke into the industry at Citadel Broadcasting in New London/Norwich, CT, spending two years as an Account Executive before joining iHeart Providence in 2011. At iHeart, she advanced from AE to General Sales Manager in 2017, before being named Senior Vice President of Sales in 2020.

Her new domain includes three Cape Cod, five Portsmouth, two Manchester, and four Providence signals.

iHeart Division President Jeff Thomas commented, “Over the past three months, I have had the opportunity to work with Care, and I can say without hesitation that she is the best person for this important role. Her leadership and coaching skills make her a perfect fit for the position.”

Jones stated, “I’m absolutely thrilled to step into the role of Market President at iHeartMedia – it’s an incredible honor and an even greater opportunity. I can’t wait to celebrate big wins, chase bold goals and grow alongside a truly exceptional team.”