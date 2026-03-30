Audacy Crowns Kenyon As Its Latest Regional President

Audacy is continuing its “Content-First” organizational restructure by dubbing Detroit Market Manager Debbie Kenyon as Regional President for its Central US markets, placing Chicago, Cleveland, Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis under her command.

Kenyon’s nearly three-decade career bridges CBS Radio and Audacy, where she climbed from Director of Sales to General Manager to eventually leading the Motor City cluster for more than a quarter-century. During that span, Radio Ink named her one of its Best Managers in Radio for three consecutive years and one of its Most Influential Women in Radio. She is also a five-time National Finalist for the Radio Wayne Awards.

Kenyon joins Regional Presidents Jeff Federman, Mark Hannon, and Claudia Menegus, along with Chief Business Officer Chris Oliviero, in Audacy’s regional leadership structure.

Audacy President and CEO Kelli Turner stated, “Debbie Kenyon has been a pillar of our business for over a quarter century, and her elevation to Regional President for our Central region is a testament to her ability to drive innovation and deliver consistent performance. Her appointment supports our commitment to empower our teams and build on our unmatched presence in local markets and communities while fully leveraging our scale and reach.”

Kenyon commented, “Having spent my career deeply rooted in local radio, it’s an incredible honor to step into this role and support so many talented teams across the Central region. These markets are home to powerful brands with strong community connections, and I’m excited to build on that momentum, driving innovation, strengthening our local impact and delivering meaningful results for our audiences, partners and advertisers.”