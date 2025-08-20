Beasley Confirms Buyers in $18M Fort Myers Cluster Sale

Beasley Media Group has revealed the buyers of its Fort Myers-Naples radio properties, as the company makes a full exit from its hometown market. The two transactions, now reported to the FCC, split the company’s Southwest Florida cluster between Fort Myers Broadcasting Company and Sun Broadcasting, Inc.

According to FCC filings, Fort Myers Broadcasting Company will acquire Sunny 106.3 (WJPT), Playa 99.3 (WWCN), and 770 ESPN Radio (WBCN-AM), and two associated translators for $9 million. Family-owned by the McBride family, Fort Myers Broadcasting already owns WINK-FM, WAVV, WTLQ, and WINK-TV.

Sun Broadcasting, Inc., led by President Jim Schwartzel, will acquire 96 KRock (WRXK), B103.9 (WXKB), and three translators for $9 million. Sun’s broadcast holdings also include CW affiliate WXCW, Spanish-language stations WUVF-LD and WANA-LD, and a robust radio group including Fox News 92.5 (WFSX), Fly 98.5 (WFFY), WARO 94.5, and the controversial Trump Country 93.7 (WHEL).

Each purchase was made for $9 million.

Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley told investors earlier this month that the proceeds will go toward debt reduction. “As stated in previous quarters, we remain open to additional opportunities where the strategic rationale is compelling and the financial impact supports our broader objectives,” she said.

The sales are subject to FCC approval.