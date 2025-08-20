Keep Your Friends Close…

And your enemies closer. You know the line. That saying is often attributed to Sun Tzu, the ancient Chinese military strategist, and is found in his work, The Art of War. Sales is kind of a war. You need sound strategies, but I find myself disagreeing with Mr. Tzu on this.

But over my brief, nearly 50-year radio career, it’s not the “enemies” that I stayed closest to; it was the top sellers. I observed what they did, day in and day out. I took people I knew were much smarter than I out to lunch or for drinks.

I was always a pretty good student in school. I just continued being a student every day after I graduated. My “homework” paid off with higher and higher income.

Never stop being a student of life…

