WABC’s Catsimatidis To Make Cinematic Debut Next to Chalamet

Those in radio may do a double-take at the end of the trailer for the upcoming movie Marty Supreme. Seated across from lead actor Timothée Chalamet is Red Apple Media and 77 WABC owner John Catsimatidis. The billionaire station owner and one of Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio is set to make his feature film debut this Christmas.

Radio Ink has learned that Catsimatidis was personally approached by director Josh Safdie, who has a history of working New Yorkers and radio personalities into his films, including former WFAN talent Mike Francesa’s cameo in 2019’s Uncut Gems.

Marty Supreme follows the story of Marty Mauser, a man with a dream of greatness in the 1950s ping pong scene in New York City, inspired by the real-life ping pong legend Marty Reisman. The movie also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Tyler the Creator, Kevin O’Leary, and Fran Drescher.

Catsimatidis appears in three scenes, each requiring a 14-hour shoot, with Chalamet, who Catsimatidis already had a personal connection to through Paul Wachter, a former Bear Stearns executive and one of the actor’s advisors. The paid role makes him a SAG-AFTRA member.

Marty Supreme is set for release on December 25, with Catsimatidis appearing toward the conclusion of the trailer.