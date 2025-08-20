MoJoe Makes SVP of Programming in Sin City

iHeartMedia Las Vegas has announced MoJoe Roberts as Senior Vice President of Programming for its cluster of four stations. With nearly 30 years of multi-format programming experience, Roberts joined iHeartMedia in 2020 as PD for 95.5 The Bull (KWNR).

Roberts will oversee all programming and operations for The Bull, Sunny 106.5 (KSNE), 93.1 The Mountain (KYMT), and REAL 103.9 (KYMT-HD2). Since arriving in Las Vegas, Roberts has expanded his responsibilities to include On-Air Midday Host, Format Center Talent, and iHeartMedia’s Country Format Team Lead.

He will continue in those roles alongside his new SVPP duties.

After holding leadership roles at Country, CHR, KHOP, and Rhythmic stations across multiple markets, he previously served as Country Format Captain for Alpha Media, overseeing 38 Classic Country brands nationwide.

MoJoe shared, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow with the company in a city I love! A big thank you to iHeart for their trust and belief in me to lead the Las Vegas team.”