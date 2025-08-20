Georgene Rice To Retire From PNW Christian Radio

After almost four decades in Christian radio, Georgene Rice is retiring, ending her run on Salem Media Group’s 93.9 KPDQ in Portland and 820 The Word (KGNW-AM) in Seattle. Her final broadcast of The Georgene Rice Show will air Friday, August 29.

KPDQ and KGNW General Manager Dennis Hayes said, “For over 30 years, Georgene Rice has been more than a host – she’s been a mentor, a spiritual sister, and a friend to so many of us. Her retirement is a huge moment not only for our station, but for all the communities her voice has reached.”

Reflecting on her career, Rice said, “In my 36 years, I have interviewed dozens of local and national leaders and traveled much of the world as a station correspondent, helped raise thousands of dollars for local, national, and international ministries, and engaged in debate and discussion on the major issues of our day. It has been a grand adventure, but like all adventures, it is time for this one to come to an end. I have appreciated the honor of speaking to Portland and Seattle listeners nearly every weekday for 36 years! It has been one of the greatest thrills of my lifetime.”