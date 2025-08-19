iHeartMedia Realigns Sales Units Under Donohue’s Purview

iHeartMedia is reorganizing its Multi-Market Partnerships Group into a new Enterprise Business Development Group, bringing several sales and partnerships divisions under one department. The news was announced in an internal memo, which Radio Ink obtained independently.

Julie Donohue, who has led the Multi-Market Partnerships Group, has been appointed President of the newly formed Enterprise Business Development Group. In this role, she will oversee the alignment of MMP, Inside Sales, Unified Partnerships, and Political, with a focus on coordinating sales efforts and accelerating growth.

Donohue will collaborate with iHeartMedia leadership including Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne; Chief Business Officer Lisa Coffey; Markets Group and Sales Operations President Ann Marie Licata; Markets Group COO Bernie Weiss; Paul Corvino, who heads a team on major new business development; Chief National and Digital Revenue Officer Carter Brokaw; National Media President Jenna Craig; and Strategic Partnerships President Adrienne Pabst.

In their message to staff, iHeart Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and COO/CFO Rich Bressler wrote that this builds on the success the MMP, “Has had in launching strategies like Platinum+, Strategic Sales Initiatives and the SDR program, and is a key step in strengthening iHeartMedia’s ability to maximize performance and drive long-term success.”

Of Donohue’s promotion, Pittman and Bressler stated, “This reflects Julie’s exceptional leadership and her proven ability to identify and cultivate both new business opportunities and sales talent across the organization, and will enable us to better serve our partners, accelerate growth, and unlock incremental opportunities at scale.”