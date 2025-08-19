Darby and Holloway Join Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Radio Crew

The Ole Miss Radio Network announced a new men’s basketball broadcast team for the 2025-26 season. Gary Darby will handle play-by-play, while Murphy Holloway joins as color analyst, replacing David Kellum and Marc Dukes.

Kellum stepped away from men’s basketball but remains on football and baseball broadcasts. Dukes retired following the 2024-25 season.

Darby began his career with Ole Miss women’s basketball in 1990 and later called games for baseball and football. He served as an analyst for men’s basketball from 2003 to 2005 and worked full-time with women’s basketball from 1994 to 2001. Most recently, Darby was studio host for the Memphis Grizzlies radio network starting in 2011.

Holloway, Ole Miss’s all-time leading rebounder, played four seasons for the Rebels and helped win the 2013 SEC Tournament Title. He also led the team to the NCAA Tournament that year, including a win over five-seeded Wisconsin in the first round. After college, Holloway played professional basketball for a decade in Turkey, Italy, France, Israel, and South Korea.

Darby shared, “I’m really honored to get the opportunity and I appreciate all of those that are involved, especially David Kellum who gave me my first opportunity in the business. It’s an exciting time for basketball at Ole Miss, and I really look forward to being a part of it and working with Murphy Holloway. I’m ready and really excited to get going.”

Ole Miss Head Coach Chris Beard said, “We greatly appreciate David Kellum and Marc Dukes for their loyalty and contributions to Ole Miss Basketball over many years. We look forward to working with Gary Darby and Murphy Holloway this season.”