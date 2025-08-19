Tommy Lam to Lead ESPN LA as New Market Manager

Good Karma Brands has named Tommy Lam Market Manager of ESPN Los Angeles (KSPN-AM). Previously the station’s General Sales Manager and Senior Director of Marketing, his career spans more than 20 years in media, brand strategy, and integrated marketing.

He succeeds Sam Pines, who is now Good Karma Brands Senior Vice President.

Pines commented, “Tommy’s deep roots in the Los Angeles media landscape, combined with his passion for building brands and connecting with the community, make him the ideal leader for ESPN LA. He has excelled at leading teammates across sales, marketing, and support, serving as a strong conduit between those areas and the content team. His proven track record of innovation and results will continue to elevate the brand’s reach and impact with fans and partners.”

Lam added, “I am honored to take on this role and continue building on ESPN LA’s momentum. Los Angeles is one of the most dynamic sports markets in the world, and I’m excited to work with our talent team to deliver outstanding experiences for our fans, partners, and teammates.”