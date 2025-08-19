Salem Media Names Richard von Gnechten Chairman of the Board

Salem Media Group has appointed Richard von Gnechten as Chairman of the Board. Von Gnechten was first appointed to Salem’s Board of Directors in January, bringing nearly three decades of senior financial leadership experience in the public and private sectors.

Former Salem President Edward G. Atsinger III will retain the title of Executive Chairman, responsible for overseeing company operations, through the end of the year.

A Salem spokesperson told Radio Ink, “Ed Atsinger will step out of the Executive Chairman role at this year’s end, but will continue serving on Salem Media’s Board of Directors. His decades of leadership helped shape Salem into a leader in Christian and conservative media, and his continued presence on the Board ensures that legacy remains part of our foundation. At the same time, we are entering a new era and are energized about the future of Salem Media and the opportunities ahead.”

Von Gnechten is also Chief Operating Officer and Chief Gift Strategist at Christian donor-advised fund provider WaterStone. Before that, von Gnechten spent 10 years as CFO/COO for a registered investment advisor, growing assets under management from $400 million to $1.2 billion. He previously ran an executive consulting firm for six years and served as CFO for multiple public and private companies, offering expertise in corporate finance, capital-raising, strategic planning, and transaction support.

Earlier in his career, von Gnechten was CFO for a $2 billion NYSE-listed diversified public company and led customer operations and strategic planning for the same Fortune 600 corporation.

His board service includes nine years across two Christian schools. He is a two-time graduate and trained coach of The Master’s Program, an adjunct faculty member in investment and strategic planning for undergraduate and MBA students, and a church deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Von Gnechten holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, completed Stanford’s Financial Management Program, and earned a BA in Economics from the University of Denver.